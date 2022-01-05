J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Up 40.3% in December

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE JILL traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,881. The firm has a market cap of $192.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.65. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.Jill by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

