Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JAMF. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Jamf stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In other Jamf news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $685,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,433 shares of company stock worth $7,809,429.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Jamf by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,312,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,197,000 after buying an additional 324,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jamf by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after buying an additional 280,079 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

