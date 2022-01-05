Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 16,758 Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Weber stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Weber Inc has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Weber from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

