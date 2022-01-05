Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 5,012 Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 537,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 520,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 901.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

