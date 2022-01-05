Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

