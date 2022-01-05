Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $258,000 Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 52.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.94. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

