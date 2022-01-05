Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock opened at $184.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.16 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.36 and a 200-day moving average of $240.52.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.64.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.