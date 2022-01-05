Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $202,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,274 shares of company stock worth $2,739,647. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of UNVR opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

