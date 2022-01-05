Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMOG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMOG opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $134.07 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.73.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.