JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Shares Down 5.9%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.90. 62,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 92,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get JBS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 39.21% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3464 per share. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

About JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.