JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Up 0.9%

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.

JD Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, JD Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage, investment, and insurance services. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

