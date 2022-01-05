JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.62

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 40127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in JFrog by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

