John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

