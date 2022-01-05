John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.10

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.06, with a volume of 1082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

