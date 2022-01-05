JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target to CHF 390

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RHHBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Roche has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $52.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 11.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 6.5% during the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Roche by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after acquiring an additional 307,919 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Roche during the third quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

