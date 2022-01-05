JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.48 during trading on Tuesday. 2,380,726 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

