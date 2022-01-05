Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8,026.86

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,026.86 ($108.16) and traded as high as GBX 8,760 ($118.04). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 8,400 ($113.19), with a volume of 3,206 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £520.60 million and a PE ratio of 51.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,041.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13.

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

