Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.64 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 88.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 138.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00062762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00080230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.86 or 0.08203392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00081845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.00 or 0.99923842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

