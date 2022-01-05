Jupiter (JUP) Price Up 138.1% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 88.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 138.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00062762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00080230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.86 or 0.08203392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00081845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.00 or 0.99923842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.