Jupiter Price Tops $0.0138 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 81% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00071170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.08 or 0.08065043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00076460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.44 or 0.99839375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

