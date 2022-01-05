Kalmar (KALM) Price Tops $1.67 on Top Exchanges

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $16,122.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00078743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.11 or 0.08186354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.94 or 0.99887784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,094,208 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

