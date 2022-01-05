Karani Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for about 4.5% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 60.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.58. 44,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,360. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.66, a PEG ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

