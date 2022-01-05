Keybank National Association OH Buys 723 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 917,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,015 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after purchasing an additional 327,763 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 105,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.67.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $344.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $346.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.