Keybank National Association OH Has $17.60 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Ameren worth $17,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 38,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 677,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 128,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

AEE opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

