Keybank National Association OH Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after buying an additional 221,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,655,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

