Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $524.00 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

