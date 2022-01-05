Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,274 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.64.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.