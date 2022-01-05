Keybank National Association OH Sells 381,279 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 381,279 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter.

GE opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of -191.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.36 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

