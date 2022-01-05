Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($100.00) to €85.00 ($96.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.69. 791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

