Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.85

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 365.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.