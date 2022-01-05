KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock opened at $431.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.96 and a 12 month high of $442.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.35.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.