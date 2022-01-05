KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 524,978 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $79,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.35.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,318. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $257.70 and a 1-year high of $442.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.