Kleros 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.01 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $82.45 million and $4.01 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003875 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.05 or 0.00407983 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.