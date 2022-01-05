Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Sells $2,500,000.50 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76.

KN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. 21,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,593. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

