Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $91.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $91.13 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $72.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $325.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $419.53 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $429.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

KRNT stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.37. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,922. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 348.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average of $141.55. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $79.76 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

