Krios One Day Volume Tops $92.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Krios has a total market cap of $263,067.85 and $92.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Krios

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

