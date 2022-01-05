Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $42,673,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $11,576,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

