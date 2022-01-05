Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

