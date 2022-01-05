Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.10

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 0.71.

About Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

