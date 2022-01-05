L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the lowest is $4.44 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $212.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,717. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.94. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

