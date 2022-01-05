Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Shares of Laird Superfood stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 42,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $126.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 120.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 85.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 232,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 54.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

