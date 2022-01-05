Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.29

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.29 and last traded at $80.87, with a volume of 682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 168.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 82,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.