Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0926 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Lamden has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $621,332.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

