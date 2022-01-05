Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.43 ($9.55).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.29) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.84) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.61) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

LRE opened at GBX 538.50 ($7.26) on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 487.60 ($6.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 766 ($10.32). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 512.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 585.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71.

In related news, insider Michael George Dawson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($33,957.69). Also, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,960.38). Insiders have bought 16,660 shares of company stock worth $8,559,880 over the last three months.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

