Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Down 93.5% in December

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LDSCY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

