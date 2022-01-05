Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) to Issue Dividend of $2.00 on January 21st

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $178.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.27.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.