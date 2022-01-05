Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,236,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.27.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

