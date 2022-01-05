Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $241.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $318.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Lazydays news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 21,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $472,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 21,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $473,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 251,807 shares of company stock worth $4,947,756 and have sold 291,709 shares worth $6,305,655. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

