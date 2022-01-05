Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEA stock opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

