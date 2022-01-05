Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.80

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 9561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGGNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

